South Africa’s COVID-19 positivity rate remains low at zero-point-seven percent.

The Health department recorded 116 new cases in the past 24 hours and a further 20 deaths.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng at 33 percent, followed by KwaZulu-Natal which accounts for 20 percent. At over 5800, the Western Cape is home to majority of the country’s 16 thousand 484 active cases.

The recovery rate stands at 96.4 percent.

