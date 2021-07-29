SA Rugby Under-20 Cup fixtures confirmed

Share this article

















The much anticipated competition for our youth kicks off in the first weekend of August . The SA Rugby U-20 Cup competition is underway in the next few weeks as teams edge their way to the playoffs in October.

The new Under-20 competition replaces the previous series for U19 and U21 teams, with seven teams taking part over a single round of matches in the build-up to the semi-finals and final, with a number of bye weekends worked into the schedule.

Unfortunately, the U20 Shield competition – which was scheduled to start at the end of August – had to be cancelled following the withdrawal of five participating unions, as a result of the COVID pandemic. The other teams will still be allowed to arrange friendly encounters of play against the Cup teams in warm-up matches.

The U20 Cup competition – played over a single round of matches starting on the weekend of 6/7 August – will be contested by the Vodacom Bulls, Toyota Free State, Eastern Province, Leopards, Lions, Cell C Sharks and DHL Western Province, with the final scheduled for 30 October.

The first round will see a number of big clashes play out at the Vodacom Bulls host the Lions in Pretoria, Toyota Free State travel to Potchefstroom to play the Leopards, and Eastern Province welcome the Cell C Sharks to Nelson Mandela Bay.

“This competition was specifically designed to give the next generation of provincial stars the opportunity to stake their claim for higher honours and we’re excited to see them in action,” said Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby.

“These players have been working hard over the last couple of months and they will be chomping at the bit to get going. The competition has been stretched to allow teams to field fully-fit squads and to hopefully not see many cancellations of matches.”

Fixtures:

(Home teams named first; venue and kick-off details to be confirmed; all fixtures subject to change):

First round: 6/7 August

Vodacom Bulls U20 v Lions U20

Leopards U20 v Toyota Free State U20

Eastern Province U20 v Cell C Sharks U20

Bye: DHL Western Province U20

Second round: 13/14 August

Cell C Sharks U20 v Vodacom Bulls U20

Toyota Free State U20 v Eastern Province U20

DHL Western Province U20 v Leopards U20

Bye: Lions U20

Third round:27/28 August

Vodacom Bulls U20 v Toyota Free State U20

Lions U20 v Cell C Sharks U20

Eastern Province U20 v DHL Western Province U20

Bye: Leopards U20

Fourth round: 3/4 September

Toyota Free State U20 v Lions U20

DHL Western Province U20 v Vodacom Bulls U20

Leopards U20 v Eastern Province U20

Bye: Cell C Sharks U20

Fifth round: 17/18 September

Vodacom Bulls U20 v Leopards U20

Lions U20 v DHL Western Province U20

Cell C Sharks U20 v Toyota Free State U20

Bye: Eastern Province U20

Sixth round: 23/24 September

DHL Western Province U20 v Cell C Sharks U20

Leopards U20 v Lions U20

Eastern Province U20 v Vodacom Bulls U20

Bye: Toyota Free State U20

Seventh round: 8/9 October

Lions U20 v Eastern Province U20

Cell C Sharks U20 v Leopards U20

Toyota Free State U20 v DHL Western Province U20

Bye: Vodacom Bulls U20

Semi-finals in 16 October and Finals in 30 October.

Source : Fatima Said and SA Rugby Communications

Share this article

















[Photo: no copyright infringement intended]