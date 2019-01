South Africa is working with Zimbabwe to help stabilise their economic situation, following weeks of protests.

The African Press Association reports that International Relations Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu met with Zimbabwean Ambassador, Mphakama Mbethe.

Protests over a 150 percent fuel hike turned violent.

The property was damaged, and shops looted during the protests.

At least 12 people have been killed and over 100 injured in clashes with police.

[Source: ENCA]

