SAA cancelling flights is self-sabotage: SACCA

The South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) has described as self-sabotage SAA’s decision to cancel all its domestic, regional and international flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The cancellations come amid an announcement by SACCA and NUMSA that their members will embark on industrial action Friday morning over a wage dispute.

All flights operated on SA Express, Mango, SA Airlink and other partners will not be affected.

SACCA President, Zazi Sibanyoni-Mugambi, says they are due to meet with SAA officials later on Thursday.

She says: “We were due to reconvene talks on Thursday at 2PM so this shows us that SAA has no interest to resolve this impasse and in our view. SAA is sabotaging itself.”

“What is on the table right now is an 8% increase. The pilots have been paid a 5.9% increase which equates to much more than the average crew member would have.”

“It is unbelievable for SAA to pay a group of employees and refuse to engage on a way to pay others. It makes absolutely no sense. We cannot be scapegoated for what SAA has put themselves in,” adds Sibanyoni-Mugambi.

