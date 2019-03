There’s good news for some 500 hujjaj waiting to be called for hajj. On Friday, the South African Haj and Umrah Council (Sahuc) released the fourth accreditation list for Hajj 2019/1440 with 500 names.

Hujaaj have until the 31st of March at 18h00 to either accept or defer your accreditation. This list starts from 14th October 2014 until the 14th of November 2014. SMS has been sent out to the accredited Hujaaj. Mubarak to all the Hujaaj who have been accredited.

