SAHUC release on Hajj refunds

Local, News, Tourism – Hajj and UmrahNo Comments
The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) says it has exhausted all efforts to retrieve outstanding funds from Hajj operators. In the latest statement released, SAHUC has advised mu’tamireen to take the legal route to recover their outstanding monies. However, SAHUC says most funds have been repaid.

Please see below for more info:

Photo sourced

 

 


