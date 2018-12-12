SAMNET is awarding bursaries for Journalism and Political Science

The South African Muslim Network (SAMNET) will award bursaries to those studying in the fields of Journalism and Political Science.

SAMNET is a public based organization which spans a network across South Africa, representing the needs of the Muslim community in various fields and networks extensively within the Muslim community and between Muslim community and all our fellow South Africans.

The bursary fund is allocated to deserving Muslim candidates accepted at accredited institutions of higher learning.

Deadline for the 2019 year of study applications is 20 January 2019.

Contact the SAMNET office for more information.

Tel: 031 2074223

Email: info@samnet.co.za

In a letter to prospecting students, SAMNET wrote the following on their website:

Dear Student,

Is it your final year at school? Are you thinking about studying further at University or College next year? Or are you a student who is currently studying? Do you have a strong academic history which you have maintained throughout the year? Are you looking to further your studies but lack the funding to do so?

Has your academic record been good and constant but your household income does not permit you to study further? You could qualify for a bursary or scholarship. SAMNET has collated TOP bursaries from around South Africa and a few international ones as well.

Simply scroll through our listing below (here) and choose a bursary that suits your needs and click on the links to check out the site for requirements, etc.

And if you’ve completed studies and are on the look-out for internships or learnerships, well then look no further as we have included them as well.

Your suggestions and comments are welcome so send them to us via our contact us page.

All the best!

