SANDF soldiers exchange fire with Mozambique border police

SANDF Soldiers deployed to the Mozambique border have exchanged gunfire with police from the neighbouring state prompting a board of inquiry.

Details of the incident are limited to a brief statement issued by SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi.

“The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) can confirm that a shooting incident occurred between the South African soldiers and Mozambican Border Police in the area of Ndumo, east of Farazella along the RSA-Mozambique border on Sunday, 16 June 2019 at about 16:00,” said a statement issued by the SA department of defence on Monday.

“Our soldiers were conducting routine patrol as part of borderline protection when this incident occurred. Details around this incident are still sketchy and reasons for the shooting are not yet known. A Board of Inquiry will be convened to determine causes of the incident.”

The statement did not detail whether anyone was injured or killed during the exchange.

This is a developing story, more details will be published once they are available.

SANDF operations on the Mozambique border

The Department of defence deployed additional troops to the region last year in order to combat cross-border crime which has a significant impact on the economy in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The SANDF has their hands full combatting well-organized syndicates responsible for the trafficking of illicit goods across the border. These gangs are reportedly well-armed and it has been alleged that they use young children as lookouts.

Cross-border Vehicle theft is the primary focus of SANDF operations in the area.

The terrain the SANDF operate in along the border is mostly dense bush which provides cover for car thieves, who have intimate knowledge of the area, to smuggle vehicles out of South Africa. In a SABC News report late last year SANDF personnel admitted that they achieved mixed results in their operations along the Mozambique border.

