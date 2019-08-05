The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) and the Economic Freedom Fighters will square off on Monday at the Equality Court in Pretoria over the alleged harassment of journalists by members of the party.

This relates to Malema’s alleged hate speech he made outside the Zondo commission in November last year and on social media about some journalists.

Ranjeni Munsamy, Adriaan Basson, Pauli Van Wyk, Max du Preez and Barry Bateman are the six complainants in the matter.

Sanef wants the court to declare Malemas’s utterances as hate speech and force him and his party to apologise to the complainants.

The six journalists say they have been either attacked or threatened by Malema or his supporters in person or on social media. However Malema says the complainants have deliberately misrepresented what he said and accuses the six the journalists of pursuing their own political agenda to dent the party’s image.

The party is asking the court to strike the matter off the roll.