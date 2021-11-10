Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
SAPS make arrests in Wesbank and Macassar

A 33 year old suspect was arrested in Fillmore Street Wesbank yesterday.
The members followed up on information they received of a firearm at the premises and searched it. A 9mm pistol with ammunition was confiscated.
Once charged the suspect will make a court appearance in Kuilsriver Magistrate’s court.
In an unrelated matter members of Macassar police arrested two adult male suspects for the possession of five meter copper cable in Kramat Road Macassar on Monday night.
The members received a complaint of suspects busy stealing cables and arrested the duo.
Once charged the suspects will appear in Somerset West Magistrate’s court on a charge of tampering with infrastructure on Wednesday 10 November 2021.
