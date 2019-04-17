SAPS runs on a patronage system: McBride

Former Ipid head, Robert McBride, has detailed a system of patronage in the police service.

He’s told the State Capture Inquiry that staff are promoted so they can please their seniors.

McBride says unless patronage is dealt with, the exploitation of the police will continue unabated.

“They have the willingness, power, practice and custom to offer jobs as patronage. That’s how the police system works, it works on patronage and people being promoted and appointed to carry tasks for seniors and that’s how it’s been running…. unless you have a strong hand about strong governance and respect for the rule of law and Constitution, you’ll never get SAPS right,” he said.

On Monday, McBride handed audio recordings of two phone calls aired at the commission to the inquiry. McBride testified General Mandla Mahlangu from the Hawks called a former colleague.

He said ousted Ipid investigator Innocent Khuba was promised protection on condition he falsely implicated McBride.

After six months of suspension, Khuba reached a settlement with Ipid.

But on his return to the police watchdog, he was ordered to give instructions why he should not be fired.

