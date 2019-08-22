Sars places Mmamathe Makheke-Mokhuane on precautionary suspension

Share this article

















The South African Revenue Service (SARS) said on Wednesday that it has placed another executive, Mmamathe Makheke-Mokhuane, on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of a disciplinary process into serious allegations of misconduct.

Makheke-Mokhuane becomes fifth Sars executive in suspension

This brings the number of executives at SARS currently on precautionary suspension to five, including Hlengani Mathebula, Teboho Mokoena, Luther Lebelo, and Refiloe Mokoena.

Makheke-Mokhuane, SARS’ chief of digital information systems and technology, last year shocked the Nugent Inquiry when she appeared uninformed about the duties of the division she was heading.

She also told Judge Robert Nugent she could not read documents presented to her because of “a rare eye disease”.

Makheke-Mokhuane also appeared incoherent earlier that day in an SABC interview on Morning Live and asked the show host for “protection from yourself”. She later apologised for her “conduct, posture, and demeanour” during the interview.

Why has Mmamathe Makheke-Mokhuane been suspended?

In a statement, SARS said Makhekhe-Mokhuane’s precautionary suspension takes effect immediately.

SARS said this is part of an ongoing comprehensive review of the whole SARS leadership by the Commissioner in terms of good governance and, further, in response to the report on the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by SARS, the “Nugent Report”.

“It must be reiterated, that these suspensions are precautionary in nature and as such do not amount to findings of any wrong doing on the part of the executives concerned,” it said. “A determination in this regard will only be made on the finalization of the process. SARS requests that the privacy of the individuals concerned and the confidentiality of the employer–employee relationship be respected.”

SARS said it will not comment further on the matter until its concluded.

At the time of publication of this article, Makheke-Mokhuane had not released a statement in response to the revenue collector’s decision.

By African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Chantall Presence.

(Source: The South African)

