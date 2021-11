Share this article

















South Africa’s Covid-19 cases remain relatively low with a positivity rate of one percent.

This comes after 319 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. KwaZulu-Natal reported most of the cases, followed by Gauteng and the Free State.

Unfortunately, 31 people died in the last reporting period due to Covid-19 complications. However, zero Muslim fatalities have been recorded in the country over the last 24 hours.

VOC