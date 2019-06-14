Voice of the Cape

From the news desk

SASCO to lead a Youth Alliance march against unemployment on Friday

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Student’s Congress, SASCO, will be leading a Gauteng Progressive Youth Alliance march against youth unemployment in Johannesburg on Friday morning.

The Alliance includes the ANC Youth League, Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu), young workers and learners.

They are calling for the creation of an unemployment database and the scrapping of experience requirements for entry-level jobs.

SASCO Gauteng Secretary, Buthanani Goba says:

“But also another point that we are putting across to the premier for his consideration as he goes to the cabinet Lekgotla, is that we are saying printing is very expensive. So we want a situation where the government of the country begins to think of changing the three month certification period to at least nine months; particularly for the unemployed youth because we can’t be printing our CV’s and certifying them after every three months.”

Click on video below: 

(Source: SABC News)


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Comments

comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WhatsApp WhatsApp us