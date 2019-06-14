SASCO to lead a Youth Alliance march against unemployment on Friday

Share this article

















Student’s Congress, SASCO, will be leading a Gauteng Progressive Youth Alliance march against youth unemployment in Johannesburg on Friday morning.

The Alliance includes the ANC Youth League, Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu), young workers and learners.

They are calling for the creation of an unemployment database and the scrapping of experience requirements for entry-level jobs.

SASCO Gauteng Secretary, Buthanani Goba says:

“But also another point that we are putting across to the premier for his consideration as he goes to the cabinet Lekgotla, is that we are saying printing is very expensive. So we want a situation where the government of the country begins to think of changing the three month certification period to at least nine months; particularly for the unemployed youth because we can’t be printing our CV’s and certifying them after every three months.”

For Immediate Release Friday, 07 June 2019 *SASCO Gauteng scheduled march against Graduate and Youth Unemployment*#OneStudentOneSASCO pic.twitter.com/yWuCK07LRL — SASCO Gauteng (@SASCO_Gauteng) June 7, 2019

(Source: SABC News)

