South Africa’s star swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker has claimed the country’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics when she won the women’s 200-meters breaststroke final early this morning.

Schoenmaker touched the wall in a time of two minutes and 18.95 seconds setting a new world record in the process. The 24-year-old makes history by becoming the first South African female swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal since Penny Heyns at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.