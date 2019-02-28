Search and seizure uncovers knives, screwdrivers, cigarettes and dagga at Cape Flats High School

Western Cape Education Minister, Debbie Schäfer and Western Cape Minister for Community Safety, Alan Winde oversaw a search and seizure operation at Woodlands High School in Mitchells Plain on Thursday morning.

The joint operation between the Education department and South African Police Service forms part of a broader campaign to improve safety at schools.

The random search and seizure operations aim to deter students from bringing dangerous weapons or harmful substances onto the school premises.

Some of the items that were confiscated include: lighters and cigarettes, sharp scissors, knives, screwdrivers, a pair of handcuffs, drug paraphernalia and dagga.

Schafer said tackling violence at schools will take more than just the Department’s School Safety Programmes and requires all role-players to come on board.

Acting-Principal Sandra Smith meanwhile noted that gangsterism has not been a problem at the school, although there are several learners who belong to gangs.

