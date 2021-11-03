Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Search for Moti brothers continues

Local, News
The national police have refuted claims that there has been a breakthrough in the kidnapping of the Moti brothers from Limpopo.

In the article posted by a media house in the East Rand, Gauteng, it stated that police have arrested a possible suspect in the kidnapping case. The four brothers aged between six and 15 were kidnapped on their way to school almost two weeks ago.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, says this article is misleading and can cause harm to the investigation.

VOC


