Several injuries as Israeli settlers storm Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus

Nine Palestinians were injured this morning by Israeli army gunfire as hundreds of Israeli settlers forced their way into Joseph’s Tomb near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, said security sources.

Israeli forces escorted a convoy of buses packed with hundreds of fanatic Jewish settlers into the site, located in the Palestinian-controlled area, sparking confrontations with Palestinian residents.

Soldiers opened fire on Palestinians protesting the raid and attempting to block settlers’ access to the site, injuring several protesters with rubber coated steel bullets.

The Red Crescent told WAFA that three were injured with rubber-coated steel bullets and that they were moved to Rafidia hospital, while six others were locally treated after suffering from suffocation due to inhaling tear gas fired at them by Israeli soldiers.

Settlers repeatedly break into Joseph’s Tomb, located in a densely Palestinian populated area in Nablus, provoking chaos and confrontation with local residents.

(Source: Al Wafa news agency)


