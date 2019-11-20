‘Shameful’ US withholds food & medicine from Iranians while claiming to support them, FM Zarif says

“The regime that imposes coercive economic actions and bars delivery of food and drugs to the elderly and patients, can never claim that it’s supporting the Iranian nation,” Zarif noted on Tuesday, according to Iran’s semi-official IRNA news agency.

Washington’s self-professed solidarity with Iranians protesting against rising fuel costs cannot be taken seriously since US sanctions have caused so much suffering in the Islamic Republic, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said.

He added that European nations that fail to challenge Washington’s regime change posturing against Tehran will be “responsible for their dangerous acts.”

His comments were made after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed support for Iranians who have taken to the streets in protest against the rising price of fuel.Zarif suggested that Pompeo “first answer for the announced terrorist actions and crimes against humanity and against the Iranian nation” before professing solidarity with the Iranian people.

Washington has imposed tough sanctions on Iran after unilaterally withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear accord last year. Iran has sought to bypass the economic restrictions, but so far European nations have been largely unwilling to defy US dictates.