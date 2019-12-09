Shot Cape Town lawyer ‘died because he failed to deliver’

Cape Town criminal law veteran Vernon Jantjies received an offer he could not refuse. But when he could not deliver on his client’s demand to keep him out of jail at all costs, he paid with his life.

Police spent the past week scouring the Cape Flats for two gunmen who shot Jantjies 13 times outside his linen shop in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, on Sunday December 1.

TimesLIVE understands CCTV footage shows the suspects escaping in an old grey Toyota Corolla. Investigators pored over data from licence plate recognition cameras in their hunt for the suspects but so far there have been no arrests.

Jantjies, one of the first pre-1994 black magistrates, recently applied to be a full-time magistrate at Khayelitsha Priority Crimes Court, where he was already serving in an acting position.