Six arrested in the North West for torching electoral officer’s car as special votes are disrupted

Police in the North West have arrested six people for allegedly torching an electoral officer’s vehicle in Ganyesa on Monday – the day that special votes opened.

“The incident has something to do with disruptions of voting processes and as a result, the vehicle ended up being torched,” provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sabataa Mokgwabone said.

Mokgwabone said the vehicle was not completely burnt and that police were investigating the incident.

He added that disgruntled protesters in Ikageng also burnt an empty ballot box.

“Apparently a tent was being used as a voting station and unknown people went there and allegedly set alight that box. It was an empty box,” he added.

In addition, there were reported disruptions in Taung.

Special voting continues on Tuesday.

Mokgwabone said officers have been deployed to various voting stations to ensure that there are no disruptions.

“At this stage, we have not received any reports of disruption. We still have our officers deployed on the ground,” he said.

He was unable to say when the six people were expected to appear in court.

