Somalia’s army camp rocked by deadly suicide attack

At least 15 army recruits have been killed in a suicide bomb attack at a military training camp in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

Army officer Mohamed Adan said the bomber behind Tuesday’s attack was disguised among recruits queueing up outside the General Dhegobadan Military Camp when the explosion occurred.

“I have counted about 15 new recruits who have been killed in the blast,” he said, adding that the death toll could be higher.

The injured people were taken to Mogadishu’s Madina Hospital, according to the Reuters news agency.

Source: Al Jazeera