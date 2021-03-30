Springbok Prop Frans Malherbe Commits to WP Rugby

Share this article

















Great news on the forefront for Western Province Professional Rugby ( WPPR ), Springbok prop Malherbe who was part of the success of the 2019 World Cup signs his contract extension. Malherbe made his debut for DHL Stormers in 2011 at the age of 20 and has subsequently gained 109 caps behind his name.

The 125 kg prop was first choice for no 3 leading up to the World Cup, he is also well known for his strong and vital contribution to front row scrumming and mauling. This comes as perfect much needed timing, as the team heads into the Rainbow Cup next month.

WPPR Chairman Ebrahim Rasool said that retaining a seasoned professional such as Malherbe will have far-reaching consequences into the future.

“Frans has been central to the scrum culture that has been developed here over the last decade and will provide immense value to the development of the talented young props we have here. His contribution to the DHL Stormers and the Springboks over the years has perhaps not been fully appreciated, but we understand just how fortunate we are to be able to draw on his skill and experience,” says DHL Stormers Head Coach John Dobson.

Source : WP Rugby Media and Fatima Said