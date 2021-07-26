Springboks plan better execution strategy

Share this article

















Assistant Springbok coach Deon Davids makes mention of the coaching team identified in terms of tactical solutions, kicking, discipline and set pieces they are actively working towards correcting their mistakes from the previous match against the British & Irish Lions. In terms of set pieces , the Lions placed the Springboks under an immense amount of pressure at lineouts, winning the ball and providing a solid platform are areas in which the team can improve on as well as territorial advance on the opposition.

Given the disruption of rugby and lack of preparation time the coaches have made no excuses, however it does play a pivotal role on executing plans at high intensity levels. Davids proceeds in commending the team on their performance and pats them despite their challenges that the team was presented with. In terms of injuries the team is in good position and coaching would receive clarity as to who would be available and who would not be available.

The goals and focus ahead of the week for the Springboks is continuity in performance and selection “ assessing our systems and skills in order to make a collective decisions on who will make the team “ , Davids mentions that Malcolm Marx, Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe are world class players and coming off the bench they know exactly what to bring from the bench and to adapt in terms of preparation.

“ The team will be better in terms of execution, place ourselves in a better position and create more opportunities for better results “ said Davids

The Springboks conceded 11 penalties , Davids mentions that there is time for turnaround and the importance of fluency and clarity and what needs to be achieved and what to play from the set pieces, lastly he adds that there would be structured attacks from the turnover balls.

South African prop Steven Kitshoff adds that he and Frans Malherbe take pride in putting the team on the best front foot forward. When asked about the scrum performance in the second half and field cutting. Both packs appears to be rock solid, he adds that the field gets cut up and gives away during scrummaging and it becomes slippery

”we work on scrums to get away from the ground , putting some pressure and we understand what needs to be done when the referee instructs and what we need to improve on “ said Kitshoff.

On a broad reflection Kitshoff mentions that the focus for forwards is the turnaround , lineouts and set pieces. The forwards have sat down with Coach Deon Davids and came up with solutions and ideas to work on during these 7 days , he adds “ 7 days in life is short, but in rugby terms it is a log time”. Not going into altitude was tough for the team as well but the team has made adjustments. He closes off by saying the feeling for the test is exactly the same as the New Zealand world cup;

“when things didn’t go our way, we had positive energy , we are disappointed about the loss as South Africans, as players and as a country we know how to get back on our feet and get it done.”

Source: Fatima Said

Photo: Gallo Images