Springboks start season preparations with alignment camps

Excitement is brimming as the much anticipated 2021 test season starts for the Springboks, who will be taking on the British & Irish Lions on home soil.

Strategic planning had commenced and Springbok preparations for the international season starts with a series of alignment camps hosted by Rassie Erasmus (Director of Rugby), Jacques Nienaber (head coach) and the Springbok management team.

For the week ahead a small group of players selected from the northern region consisting of Emirates Lions and Vodacom Blue Bulls.

Following the three-day alignment activities in Gauteng, the Springbok management will travel to Durban with selected groups from the Cell C Sharks before returning home to Cape Town where the DHL Stormers will attend a similar camp on Monday 12 April 2021.

A number of player orientation camps are spread over the next few weeks, including a couple of assemblies for the Springbok players based abroad in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France and Japan.

“With a very busy and demanding international season looming, it is important we get everyone aligned as soon as possible,” said Erasmus.

“Although Jacques and his coaching staff have been in constant communication with the players throughout the past 15 months or so – keeping tabs on their performances, injury recovery and general wellbeing – we are now very excited and looking forward to meeting the players in a familiar team environment.”

Erasmus explained that with less than 90 days remaining before the arrival of the touring British & Irish Lions, they will have to make every day count.

“The local players will meet up with the coaches, medical and conditioning staff and rest of the management over the next two weeks, while we have similar plans for our European and Japanese-based players, with Felix Jones hosting sessions in the UK and France and the Japanese based-players joining us on virtual meetings,” explained Erasmus.

Source: Fatima Said and SA Rugby Communications