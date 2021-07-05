Facebook-f
From the news desk

Springboks suspend training following positive COVID-19 test

Springbok training has been suspended for Monday following a positive test in the squad.

The players have been placed in preventative isolation prior to further PCR testing and a review of the testing data by the Medical Advisory Group (MAG).

Lood de Jager retuned a positive outcome in scheduled testing and, because of his close contact with a number of squad members, the entire group has gone into isolation.

An update will be issued following the review by the MAG and the further testing.

Source: Fatima Said and SA Rugby Communications


