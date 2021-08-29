Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

SSA warns staff members against leaking sensitive information

The Acting Director General at the State Security Agency(SSA), Ambassador Gab Msimanga, has issued a strong warning to members of the Agency who have allegedly been leaking sensitive information to the media and other third parties.

In a statement, Msimanga says the leakage of information led to negative media reports and social media posts that embarrass and damage the image of the agency.

Staff have been warned that members, who are found guilty of distributing or sharing unauthorised classified documents, can be liable to a fine of R10 000  or ten years’ imprisonment – or both.

Msimanga says they have identified potential culprits and action will be taken against them.

Source: SABC


