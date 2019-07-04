State Capture Inquiry to hear more on Guptas’ controversial landing

Share this article

















The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is on Thursday expected to hear testimonies from three more witnesses about the Guptas’ controversial landing at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.

The commission will hear testimony from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s Senior Foreign Affairs Assistant, William Matjila.

On Wednesday, Major Thabo Ntshisi told the inquiry that Matjila sent him an email from then Chief of State Protocol, Bruce Koloane, which instructed him to authorise the landing of the plane.

Also expected to testify is Acting Director General of Military Veterans, Lt Gen Derrick Mbuyiselo Mgwebi and Chief of SA Air Force, Lt Gen Fabian Msimang.

(Source: SABC News)

