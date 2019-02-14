State Capture Inquiry to resume on Thursday

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is expected to resume in Parktown, Johannesburg on Thursday.

The Commission will hear the testimony of former ANC MP, Dennis Bloem, who is expected to clarify some issues in former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor‘s evidence.

Mentor told the commission that after she met with former President Jacob Zuma at the Gupta’s Saxonwold residence where she was offered a ministerial position, she confided in a few members of parliament, who sat on the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence.

The former ANC MP told the commission that she relayed the incident to Bloem, Hlengiwe Mgabadeli and Siyabonga Cwele.

Bloem previously corroborated this incident in his affidavit that Mentor told him about the incident in August 2010.

Meanwhile, architectural experts from the Department of Public Works and IPID’s Robert McBride are also due to testify at the Commission.

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla says much needs to be done to ensure that the Zondo Commission succeeds in its investigations.

The Commission is investigating allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector including organs of state.

Makwetla says he has since submitted a request to appear before the commission, and trusts that his application will be granted.

Makwetla was named in the evidence of Bosasa employee, Richard le Roux, who told the commission Makwetla was one of the government officials who benefitted from the “special projects which was instructed to install security systems at various homes of politicians.

