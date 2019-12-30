Strategic plan needed to end gangsterism in CT: ACDP

Share this article

















The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) says 84 people have been murdered in Cape Town since the beginning of December.

The party has expressed the hope that various government institutions across political parties will work together in the fight against gangsterism in the New Year.

ACDP MP, Marie Sukers, says an urgent plan is needed to combat gangsterism, especially in the Western Cape.

“What we really want to see in 2020 is a concerted effort across all government institutions, communities, law enforcement agencies for us to address the scourge of violence that is affecting the Western Cape. We cannot just do broad strokes and our call as the ACDP in 2020 is that we need to develop a strategic plan,” explains Sukers.

(Source: SABC News)

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments