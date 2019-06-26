Sudanese nationals in SA march to embassy in Pretoria

Share this article

















South African-based Sudanese nationals protested outside Saudi Arabia and Sudanese embassies in Pretoria. Protestors are demanding an end to military rule and that power be handed over to the civilians. A council of generals assumed power on April 11th, but has struggled to return normality to the country.

The council removed the long-time President Omar al-Bashir from office after months of protests and unrest. The seven-member Transitional Military Council (TMC) led by Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan faced international condemnation.

Protest convener Professor Amira Osman says the march is against foreign interference into Sudan domestic affairs.

“We are protesting in front of the Saudi Arabia embassy, because we believe there is a lot of regional interference in Sudan. Saudi Arabia, other countries are financing the Janjaweed which is the militia that has now taken power in Khartoum. We also believe there is interference from the United Arab Emirates. We believe there is interference from Egypt. So, we are also submitting letters of protests. Please stop supporting the Janjaweed in Sudan.”

Share this article

















Comments

[source: SABC News]

comments