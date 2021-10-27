Suspect due in court after R2.7m abalone found at Melkbosstrand facility

Share this article

















A 27-year-old man will appear in the Atlantis Magistrate’s court today for allegedly operating an illegal abalone processing facility.

The suspect in a joint operation between the Hawks, Crime Intelligence and the Department of Forestry Fisheries and Environmental Affairs. The multi-disciplinary team reacted on a tip off about a facility in Melkbosstrand.

Hawks spokesperson in the Western Cape, Zinzi Hani, says the team executed a search warrant and uncovered over 5200 units (or 375.44 kg) of dried abalone with a street value of more than R2.7 million was seized.

VOC