Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Suspect due in court after R2.7m abalone found at Melkbosstrand facility

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

A 27-year-old man will appear in the Atlantis Magistrate’s court today for allegedly operating an illegal abalone processing facility.

The suspect in a joint operation between the Hawks, Crime Intelligence and the Department of Forestry Fisheries and Environmental Affairs. The multi-disciplinary team reacted on a tip off about a facility in Melkbosstrand.

Hawks spokesperson in the Western Cape, Zinzi Hani, says the team executed a search warrant and uncovered over 5200 units (or 375.44 kg) of dried abalone with a street value of more than R2.7 million was seized.

VOC


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.