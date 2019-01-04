Suspects arrested with illegal firearms in Heideveld

A 31-year-old male was arrested on Thursday for being in possession of two firearms and ammunition. The Manenberg Crime Prevention unit deployed within Manenberg Policing Precinct to combat gang violence received intelligence of illegal firearms and ammunition being stored at an address in Groenberg Road, Heideveld.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said they conducted a search and found the firearms hidden in a toilet.

“We seized a Glock 17 with 17 rounds of ammunition that was reported stolen in Sea Point in 2004. We also confiscated a pistol with four rounds of ammunition with the serial number filled off”, he said.

The suspect will appear in court soon.

SAPS forensic experts were on the scene to collect evidence and ensure that the weapons and ammunition are secured for ballistic testing.

A further search of the house saw a packet with nine 7.65mm rounds found within the bedroom of the 31-year-old male. He will be charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of TIK. An additional charge of prohibited firearm will be added.

In an unrelated matter on 3 January 2019 members of Bishop Lavis SAPS were patrolling in Bonteheuwel Avenue, when they received information of a male in possession of a firearm.

