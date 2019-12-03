Suspects in Cape lawyer’s killing still at large

Cape Town police say they’re following up on all leads to solve the murder of a lawyer in Mitchells Plain.

Defence advocate Vernon Jantjies died in a hail of bullets at a petrol station in Lentegeur on Sunday night, in front of his daughter and onlookers.

Jantjies was known for defending alleged members of the underworld, like gang bosses.

He’d been representing an alleged drug boss in the Western Cape High Court before his death.

Some believe Jantjies was deliberately targetted.

“I think they definitely came for him, it was no robbery,” said Lenteguer CPF member Byron De Villiers.

“It definitely looks like a hit.”

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.