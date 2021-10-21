Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction 2021

Table Mountain has bagged the title for Africa’s leading tourist attraction for the third year in a row. The 2021 World Travel Awards awarded the Mother City’s iconic natural masterpiece the top prize again this year. It also outdid Robben Island, competing against the likes of Tanzania’s Mountain Kilimanjaro and the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.
 
Managing director of Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company Wahida Parker welcomed the good news, as the cableway celebrates its 92nd anniversary. Parker adds that the timing could not have been more apt, given that South Africa was recently removed from the UK’s Red List.
 
Meanwhile, Table Mountain is also up against 16 other nominees to become the most leading tourist attraction in the World. Competitors include Grand Canyon National Park, the Taj Mahal in India, the Great Wall of China and Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. Visit www.worldtravelawards.com/vote to cast your vote by 24 October, ahead of the announcement in Moscow on November 26.
 
