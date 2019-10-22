Taxi blockades anticipated for this week

Share this article

















Taxi operators have warned that more disruptions in traffic and services can be anticipated as they are adamant their fines and warrants be scrapped by the City of Cape Town.

On Friday, taxi drivers blocked major exit routes from Cape Town’s CBD, and this caused major peak-hour taffic delays. To clear roadways and relieve the extreme congestion, City officials impounded and towed away a total of 26 taxis.

According to Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith, there is no confirmation on the side of the City that there will be more disruptions. The City, however, is anticipating further action.

“There are rumours going about which have not yet been confirmed, but we try to anticipate as best we can,” said Smith in a statement.

Speaking to IOL, Smith said he has approached MEC for Transport and Public Transport Works Bonginkosi Madikizela to engage with taxi operators.

“I have met with the taxi associations before, but the talks were not productive. The engagement that needs to happen must be on a licensed and regulatory level. We can’t exempt people from enforcement. I don’t have the figures for the number of fines issued as this figure is never static,” Smith said. “I can, however, say that the figures owed by taxi operators is proportionately large, and this is due to them spending more time on the roads and other factors, including not paying other fines.”

On Friday, drivers blocked Nelson Mandela Boulevard, Raapenberg Road and the Cape Town Station deck. Tyres were also set alight on Bunga Avenue.

