‘Taxi industry should look into ways of evolving’

Share this article

















The taxi industry needs to be modernised. Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo says the industry, which transports almost 67% of South Africans, should look at ways of evolving.

Mamabolo was speaking at the start of a two-day Taxi Summit in Vanderbjilpark in the Vaal.

For many South Africans, taxis are their sole mode of transport. Largely unregulated, the industry is characterised by turf war, violence and unsafe vehicles.

With over 15 million people relying on public transport for their daily commute, there are calls for the sector to revolutionise.

Mamabolo says that taxis need to look at the successes of the Gautrain and the BRT.

“Taxis need to look at Gautrain and BRT and see how they can implement some of their successes.”

Johanne Mkhonza of SANTACO says that they need to look at implementing the card system for taxis and not work with cash anymore.

He also says that the taxi industry needs to be subsidised by the government.

“This taxi industry really needs subsidy. This is the only mode of transport that is not subsidised. We always hear that the SAAs and the Eskoms of this country are being bailed out with millions twice a year and yet our industry benefit zero. Municipalities they develop malls around Gauteng and in all those malls that have been developed, taxi ranks are not part of those malls.”

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is expected to address the summit on Thursday.

(Source: SABC News)

Share this article

















Comments

comments