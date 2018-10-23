The City of Cape Town says land in Kraaifontein is earmarked for a housing project

The City of Cape Town says a tract of land at Wallacedene in Kraaifontein where shacks were removed on Monday has been earmarked for a housing project.

The anti-land invasion unit moved in Monday morning with police and metro police to demolish a number of shacks at Phase Nine.

Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Xanthea Limberg, says the structures were removed in terms of an interdict: “It should be noted that this particular landparcel was in part identified as a relocation area for persons evicted from nearby farms. It is earmarked for legal and planned human settlements purposes.”

”This is not an eviction and thus alternative accommodation is per law not applicable,” added Limberg.

