The Muslim community mourns passing of Sheikh Fuad Isaacs

The Muslim community of South Africa has lost one of its finest qurrah, the inimitable Shaykh Fuad Isaacs.

Shaykh Fuad passed away on Friday after a long term illness.

He had served Masjidul Quds in Gatesville for 26 years. Shaykh Fuad was one of the long-standing Imams at the masjid and was well-known amongst the international Quranic fraternity for his iconic voice and recitation of the holy Quran.

The alim taught Quran at Islamia college and scholars and fellow imams have hailed his contribution as an imam, educator and a scholar.

In a post on social media, the Muslim Judicial Council praised the esteemed Shaykh for his contribution to the Muslim community.

“Inna lilaahi wainna ilayhi rajioon

Oh Allah, the owner of live and the owner of death, the owner of mercy and the owner of forgiveness, forgive Shaykh Fuad and have mercy on him and grant him pardon. Oh Allah let him enter and dwell in paradise with thy mercy of the most merciful Ameen. May Allah grant sabr and contentment in the hearts of his family and friends Ameen,” the MJC wrote on Facebook.

Shaykh Fuad’s beautiful Qirah was popular on VOC many years ago and his CDs still resonates with lovers of Quran today. He leaves behind a wife, four daughters and a son.

