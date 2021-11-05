The Traditional New Year’s test returns to Newlands

Share this article

















Cricket South Africa (CSA) is pleased to announce India’s tour to South Africa in December-January 2021/22 across all formats. The India touring party will play South Africa in three Betway Tests, three Betway ODIs and four KFC T20Is. The tour commences on Friday, 17 December 2021 and ends on Wednesday, 26 January 2022.

The winner of the BETWAY TEST SERIES, known as the Freedom Series, is awarded the Freedom Trophy. This trophy, which is dedicated to two global icons – Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela – was first awarded in 2015.

CSA would like to announce a key schedule change for the tour. The New Year’s Freedom Test Match has been moved from the Imperial Wanderers in Johannesburg to Cape Town’s Six Gun Grill Newlands.

“CSA is excited to welcome India back to South Africa, which also significantly marks the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s first tour to India after re-entry into International Cricket in 1991. This tour affirms our unique relationship with the BCCI,” said Graeme Smith, CSA Director of Cricket.

“This tour comes at a fitting moment when Cricket South Africa, together with the people of the world celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 152nd birthday. We are indeed indebted to India for its support to our cricket efforts over the years. We are looking forward to hosting our guests for what promises to be nail-biting on-field encounters,” said Pholetsi Moseki, CSA Acting Chief Executive Officer.

All the Test matches are part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 cycle.

SCHEDULE: INDIA TEAM’S TOUR TO SOUTH AFRICA

Month Day Date Time Format Venue Dec. Fri – Tue 17 – 21 10:00 1st. WTC Test Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg Dec. Sun – Thu 26 – 30 10:00 2nd WTC Test SuperSport Park, Centurion Jan. Mon – Fri 03 – 07 10:00 3rd WTC Test Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town Jan. Tuesday 11 10:30 1st ODI Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl Jan. Friday 14 10:30 2nd ODI Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town Jan. Sunday 16 10:30 3rd ODI Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town Jan. Wednesday 19 16:00 1st T20I Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town Jan. Friday 21 16:00 2nd T20I Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town Jan. Sunday 23 16:00 3rd T20I Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl Jan. Wednesday 26 16:00 4th. T20I Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl