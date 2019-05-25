Thousands arrive for Ramaphosa Presidential Inauguration

Thousands of people have already arrived at the Loftus stadium in Pretoria where the Presidential Inauguration will take place on Saturday.

Some started arriving as early as 4am.

The Afrikaanse Seunskool was already abuzz with people waiting to be accredited for the historic event.

It is compulsory that everyone attending the event, including members of the public to get accreditation in order to gain entry to the stadium.

Many braced the low early morning temperatures in the capital, to be first in line to get access to the stadium.

The process of getting accredited seems to be seamless with people getting their wristbands immediately.

Gates to the stadium opened at 6:30 on Saturday morning and the accreditation point will close at 7am

Over 30 000 people are expected to attend.

