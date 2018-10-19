Three arrested for the murder of Manenberg mother

Two people were arrested on Thursday after a female bystander was fatally wounded during an alleged gang shooting. A graphic video of the incident has since circulated on social media.

The ongoing shooting and violence in Manenberg has sparked concern amongst residents who have once again called for additional policing in the area.

Chairperson of the Manenberg Community Safety Forum, Roegshanda Pascoe said in recent weeks, Venster Street in Manenberg has seen an increasing high rate of crimes.

“We need additional police resources. We cannot continue to bury innocent people while gangsters continue to walk free,” she stressed.

She said national government are not doing enough to alleviate crime.

“When will we reach a point of saying enough is enough and stop these crimes. How many people must die first before government realises that we need additional support,” she said.

Pascoe said the announcement made by Police Minister Bheki Cele to deploy an anti-gang unit in the Western Cape in November is not an effective plan as the unit should have been deployed soon after the crime statistics were released.

“The unit should have been implemented before people started dying. We are in a crisis and cannot wait until November for government to do something for us, they should do something now,” she said.

Western Cape corporate communications head Novela Potelwa said at least 18 suspects have been arrested by the police’s anti-gang intervention unit since it’s deployment several days ago.

“The crime-fighting body has been rolled out to combat gangsterism in Hanover Park, Lavender Hill and Bonteheuwel, but officials say it will be redirected to other areas,” Potelwa said.

