Three injured in Worcester explosion

Share this article

















A tanker transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exploded in the industrial area of Worcester in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Two people were left injured after a truck burst into flames at High and Church Road intersection in the small town. Firefighters from the Brede Fire Services battled the blaze while paramedics tended to the two patients. Assessments showed that both patients had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“The patients were treated and thereafter transported to Mediclinic Worcester for further treatment. Brede Fire Services are currently on scene tending to several buildings that were damaged in this incident. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, says the situation is currently under control with firefighters having commenced with damping down of the area.

“The Breede Valley Fire Department responded immediately and were on the scene within minutes. The good thing was that this incident occurred at a time of day when there was little traffic and few people around.”

Bredell says the situation report indicates that the driver of the tanker reversed into a lamp pole causing damage to the tank, releasing a vapour cloud.

“A civilian bakkie drove through the cloud causing a fire and the explosion. The driver of the bakkie is the civilian currently in ICU with some burn wounds,” Bredell said.

Five buildings and two vehicles were completely destroyed and another four buildings have been partially destroyed. There also appears to be some damage to the town’s water mains and electricity infrastructure in the immediate vicinity.

Firefighters from Breede Valley Fire Department will remain on the scene until operations have been concluded. VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments