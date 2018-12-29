Three men arrested for three different rapes in Cape Town

Three men have been arrested for three different rape cases in Brown’s Farm, Cape Town, over the last three days, provincial police said on Friday.

“Three suspects – aged 21, 23 and 25 – were arrested for three different cases of rape which occurred in Brown’s Farm,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

The men were expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning on rape charges, Rwexana said.

She said three other men had also been arrested on various charges over the last three days, in an effort to “address serious and violent crimes in the Nyanga area”.

A 22-year-old man arrested during Operation Thunder was found to be in possession of an illegal firearm and three cellphones.

“Another 22-year-old man was arrested after he assaulted a 33-year-old man with a blunt object, which led to the victim succumbing due to the injuries, in Zimbabwe Squatter Camp in Klipfontein Mission in Crossroads,” said Rwexana.

She said police had also arrested a 35-year-old man, after they were tipped off about a suspect busy stripping a vehicle which was reported stolen in Mitchells Plain.

“The members pounced on the suspect whilst he was busy and arrested him.”

She said the four remaining suspects would appear in magistrate’s courts around Cape Town during the course of Friday.

