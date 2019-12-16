Three people die in Strand fire

Share this article

















Three people, a woman and two children, died in a fire in the early hours of Sunday morning in Strand.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service responded at 3.30am to an alert that an informal structure was alight in the TV-Section, off Onverwacht Street.

The fire crews swift response ensured the fire was restricted to one structure, and did not spread to others.

“Unfortunately the bodies of a woman and two girls were discovered amongst the debris,” the City said in a statement.

The scene has been cordoned off and handed over to the South African Police Service.

