Three vehicles torched as protest action continues on the Cape Flats

Share this article

















Following violent protest action in Philippi on Wednesday morning, three vehicles were torched.

A Golden Arrow Bus, a City of Cape Town truck and a vehicle belonging to a private security company were set alight.

According to Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke Beyer no injuries were reported.

“This office can confirm that a bus was set alight and completely set alight. There were no passengers on the bus however the driver is suffering from shock. We are diverting in the area; however, this will have no significant effect on our services,” she said.

The City of Cape Town’s Traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman says a City of Cape Town truck and a Fidelity van was also burn during the protest.

“Due to protest action on New Eisleben Road, the road has been closed between Govan Mbeki and Sheffield Roads. One City of Cape Truck and a delivery van has been set alight, however, no injuries were reported,” he said.

Share this article

















Comments

comments