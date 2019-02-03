Tip-offs lead to successful drug busts in Cape Town

Cape Town police arrested a 31-year-old New Horizon man on Friday, after finding drugs worth R250 000 in his possession.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said a tip-off led police to the suspect. The man was found with tik, mandrax and heroin and is due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police thereafter went to Grassy Park where members arrested two females for drug possession. The 45 and 49-year-old were in possession of drugs worth R30 000 and are also expected to appear in court on Monday.

Traut added that drug and gang related crime is a priority for Western Cape police.

Share this article









4 Shares

Comments

comments