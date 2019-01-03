Voice of the Cape
03 January 2019 / 26 Rabi-ul-Thani 1440

Toddler sustained serious injuries after minibus accident

By on News, VOC News

A three-year-old girl has sustained serious head injuries after she was knocked over by a minibus taxi in Sea Point.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the incident occurred along Beach Road on Tuesday evening.

“Paramedics arrived at the scene to find the child lying in the road, while the taxi was found parked a short distance away,” he said.

Meiring said the toddler sustained numerous injuries and was in a serious condition.

“The girl was treated for her injuries and provided with pain-relief medication before she was transported to Red Cross Hospital for urgent treatment,” he stated.

No other injuries were reported.

