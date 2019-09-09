Tourists cancel SA trips

Share this article

















There are concerns that the current violence in which foreign nationals and their businesses are being targeted will negatively affect South Africa’s tourism sector.

Tourism has grown to be a major social and economic force which contributes significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product and the creation of employment.

A lecturer at the Tshwane University of Technology , Unathi Sonwabile Henama says many tourists have cancelled their bookings to South Africa.

“People will always speak about how beautiful the country is, but also speak about whether they will be safe when they come to South Africa. The tourism trade has already indicated that there’s a realisation that there are big cancellations coming into South Africa, especially for central business district. So, that is quite bad for us. SA Tourism will continue its job of telling its people we’ve got a great country. There are these unfortunate incidents. We are not responsible for them. Law enforcement must do their job.”

(Source: SABC News)

