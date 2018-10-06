Tributes pour in for late Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa

Family and friends of the late Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa have described her as a committed servant of the people.

Gauteng premier, David Makhura, says South Africa has lost an outstanding campaigner for global peace and environmental justice in Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa. He was speaking at Molewa’s official funeral at the Tshwane Event Centre in Pretoria.

Molewa died two weeks ago following a short illness after returning from China and Kenya. Makhura described her as a hard worker.

Meanwhile, Molewa’s family and friends have described her a committed servant of the people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, his Deputy David Mabuza and former Presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma are also attending the funeral.

Molewa’s colleague Dr Snowy Khoza says the late minister was committed to her country and its people.Meanwhile, ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini says Molewa has left an indelible mark.

Bathabile says Molewa was a unifier in the ANC.

“As an honour to sis Edna who did not melt like ice when it was difficult, who played a very critical role in uniting comrades from KZN as women’s league we’re going to put her name in the book we’re writing of 100 phenomenal women in South Africa. Amandla, imbokodo.”

The Presidency tweeted: President @CyrilRamaphosa will deliver the Eulogy, paying tribute to the immense contribution made by the late Minister Dr Edna Molewa to the country and globally, having served her country in various capacities as politician and public servant.

